Bregman to Chicago Signals Trouble for a Padres Team Standing Still

The offseason has heated up again, and unfortunately for the Padres, it’s their recent playoff rival, the Chicago Cubs, who have reignited the stove.

Just a few days ago, the Cubs traded for Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera to solidify a rotation that now looks like one of the best in baseball. They followed that up by signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a massive five-year, $175 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause and no team options.

It’s worth noting that signing Bregman likely means the North Side will lose its offensive MVP, Kyle Tucker, but that doesn’t help San Diego much if Tucker lands with another National League contender.

A week ago, the Padres were in the same boat as most other high-spending squads. The market had been slow and most of the action was regarding overseas talent.

Now, the Cubs have dropped the first dominoes, and other big markets are sure to follow. Along with Tucker, stars Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, Eugenio Suárez, and J.T. Realmuto are all available.

Given that their projected salaries for 2026 have already reached their 2025 figure, San Diego isn’t in the mix for any of those names. What was once a dull market that favored the Padres’ surprisingly quiet offseason has quickly turned into a real threat to their success next season.

The Cubs, who eliminated the Padres in the first round in October, have certainly gotten better. The Dodgers always improve and are in a prime position to sign at least one more top free agent - likely Tucker. Beyond those two, there are about sevenish other teams that should compete for the postseason in the NL, most of whom have made notable roster changes.

San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) tags out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the seventh inning of game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; | David Banks-Imagn Images

Padres general manager A.J. Preller has to hope the American League scoops up the rest of those big names, because there isn’t much wiggle room left in the NL.

With the free-agent market looking bleak for San Diego, it’s time for the front office to shift its focus to the trade block for any roster improvements.

But there’s one major problem: the Padres’ farm system is completely depleted.

San Diego is down to its last top-100 prospect, Ethan Salas.The 19-year-old Double-A catcher with a 2027 ETA. Current catcher Freddy Fermin is not a long-term solution, so it’s probably in the organization’s best interest to hang on to Salas.

On the bright side, there’s still a playoff-caliber roster in place for 2026. Even if the Padres do nothing between now and March, there’s reason for optimism. The only major loss of the offseason is closer Robert Suárez, but a full season of Mason Miller should help offset that. They also addressed a potential Luis Arraez departure with the signing of KBO star Sung-Mon Song.

Ultimately though, by bringing back King and holding onto all of their MLB talent, Preller has made it clear that he is trying to contend again in 2026. The goal of a championship team should be to get better in the winter and it’s hard to say the Padres have done that.

With the Cubs making major moves and other rivals poised to follow, can you feel satisfied with San Diego’s offseason?