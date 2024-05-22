Former Padres Pitcher Chooses to Leave Dodgers, Sign Minor League Deal Elsewhere
Former San Diego Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt has signed a deal with the American League West powerhouse Texas Rangers. After being designated for assignment on May 15 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Crismatt has signed a minor league deal with the Rangers' organization.
Dallas Morning News Rangers beat writer Evan Grant shared via Twitter/X.
Crismatt elected free agency after declining an outright assignment by the Dodgers last week, and he found a new team in less than a week. He will be assigned to the Triple-A Round Rock.
The right-hander has been dealing thus far this season, recording a 2.57 ERA, six strikeouts, and a 1.00 WHIP in seven innings and five appearances. He last appeared on May 14 with Los Angeles against the San Francisco Giants. He pitched one inning, allowed three hits, one earned run, and one strikeout, throwing 18 pitches.
He spent three seasons as a Friar from 2021-23. Crismatt was solid in the brown and gold, recording a 3.83 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and a 1.34 WHIP in 102 games and 159.2 innings.
If the Rangers call him up, he will join his fifth team in five seasons. He's been with the St. Louis Cardinals, Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Dodgers.