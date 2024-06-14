Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Inspired by Current Padres Pitcher
San Diego doesn't have a professional football team in the city anymore but that hasn't stopped one of the National Football League's biggest stars from watching the Padres this season.
Specifically, starting pitcher Matt Waldron.
A video surfaced on Wednesday of Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-day minicamp, where the quarterback was messing around with his pitching mechanics and throwing a football with an undeniable resemblance to a knuckleball. That was exactly what Mahomes was going for when he responded to the video with a message that reads:
“I’m trying to learn the knuckleball the Waldron dude from the Padres throws."
Waldron is the only true knuckleballer in Major League Baseball and has thrown all but two of the 439 knucklers thrown this season. He's also a Nebraska native and a lifelong Chiefs fan.
When he found out about the social media post, he was excited telling reporters he was thrilled to learn about Mahomes' interest in learning his unique skillset.
"It's kind of crazy," Waldron said. "Like I'm living in a different universe.”
"... I love it. You know how I love this game. It really isn't about me. [My knuckleball] is just unique. So I'm just embracing it."
Waldron has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres at 4-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 13 starts this season. He made his big league debut last season and has become another baseball player for Mahomes to turn to for inspiration.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes Sr., who was an 11-year big-leaguer who pitched with six teams from 1992-03. Mahomes has also used Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter as inspiration for the sidearm throws that the Chiefs quarterback has become so famous for.