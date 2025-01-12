Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to AL Club Looking to Spend Money
The San Diego Padres haven't addressed whether Friars free agents will be returning to the team next season. While players such as Jurickson Profar remain on the market, there's a chance another team will swoop in and get a deal done.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, one such team that could sign Profar is the Toronto Blue Jays.
"When you consider the way that the Jays' outfield looks, Profar is a fit. Profar is a switch-hitter, and the lack of discussion broadly speaking of this man is just baffling to me," Morosi said. "Because you look at what he did last year, he's not an old player, he's entering his age 32 season."
Profar is coming off a solid season with the Padres where he slashed .280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 runs batted in, and 94 runs. However, Profar's age has reportedly been a topic of discussion for many interested teams. There is speculation that his performance with the Padres in 2024 was more of a one time thing, rather than a sign of consistency ahead.
At the start of the offseason, it was reported the Padres and Profar were mutually interested in a reunion. But the winter hasn't been very active for San Diego, at least not yet.
The Padres are likely waiting for Roki Sasaki to sign, before making any final decisions on free agents. Sasaki is a rare commodity as he is regarded as one of the most talented young pitchers, but comes at an affordable price since he will join MLB as an international amateur free agent.
If the Padres sign Sasaki, it gives the organization more financial flexibility to hold on to other talent. Given San Diego's financial dilemma, Sasaki would be an absolute gem for a team that hopes to add talent while shedding payroll.
If Sasaki signs with San Diego, it could open the door for a reunion with Profar. The only issue is with the Padres waiting so long, another team could offer Profar a more enticing deal.
