Padres Not Close to Trade for All-Star Infielder: Report
The San Diego Padres have reportedly been in contact with the New York Yankees about a potential trade.
The deal would include two-time All-Star infielder Luis Arraez, who the Padres acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins in May. But, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the deal is far from concrete.
“I think it is a possibility,” Morosi said on MLB Network about a trade involving Arraez and the Yankees. “But, it is not at all something that is close. Luis Arraez is an option for a number of different teams.”
Arraez, who will turn 28 in April, could serve as a solution to the Yankees infield problem.
The Venezuela native primarily played first base or was the designated hitter for the Padres but made nine appearances at second base, which was his main position with the Marlins. Arraez also has MLB experience as a left fielder, shortstop, and third baseman.
The Yankees’ infield remains uncertain, especially at second and third base. Currently, New York has Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Oswaldo Cabrera as options for the position. However, the Yankees could benefit from having a stronger hitter like Arraez in their arsenal to fill one of the positions.
“The New York Yankees would like to get one more infielder,” Morosi said. “At the moment, at least they've got Jazz Chisholm at second base — given that Gleyber Torres has left — and Cabrera at third. This is the one piece of their club they haven't fully addressed yet as to how the second base, third base conversation could go.”
While Arraez isn't a plus-defender, he offers a very impactful bat. The two-time Silver Slugger led the National League in batting average (.318) and hits (159) in 2024. He also almost never strikes out.
“There is still, as my rendering of this Yankee infield looks, there is still room for one more bat,” Morosi said. “What the Yankees lacked at different times was that fundamental ability to put the ball in play during the postseason, and Luis Arraez, as we know, is one of the best in the game at this.”
Arraez is not known for a powerful bat. He only hit four home runs this season and had a career-high of 10 last season. However, he boasts a .372 on-base percentage and has ranked in the top 13 of his respective league in the metric for three consecutive seasons.
Although no deal appears close regarding Arraez, he is one of the Padres' top candidates for a trade this offseason.