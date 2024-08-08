Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Might Not Return This Month: Report
The Padres came back from the All-Star break with what feels like a brand-new team. The club went from losing six of its last seven games before the All-Star break to winning 12 out of its last 15 games in the second half.
San Diego has found success despite losing one of their five National League All-Stars a month and a half ago. Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list for a stress fracture in his right femur on June 24. Initially, he was expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season. But, the injury has been determined to be less serious than initially expected.
With the Padres’ hot streak, a speedy recovery for Tatis Jr. would be ideal. His imaging has been reported by the San Diego Tribune to be showing improvement in his femur. Additionally, he has started to incorporate baseball movements like hitting in the cage, playing catch, and light running into his rehabilitation process.
Still, the two-time Silver Slugger is not expected to return to the field this month. The San Diego Union-Tribune suggested that Tatis Jr. could be back in September, but there is no confirmed date for his return.
Even when the reigning NL Gold Glove outfielder returns, he will not be fully healed from the stress reaction, according to the report. This would be a similar situation to four-time All-Star Xander Boegarts’ left shoulder fracture last month. The Union-Tribune also said Tatis Jr.’s return is dependent on “how he feels and the level of healing."
Tatis Jr. is a key contributor to both the Padres’ offense and defense. The two-time first-team All-MLB selection was slashing .330/.384/.548 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 30 games before the injury. The reigning NL Platinum Glove winner started in 78 out of 79 of the games he has appeared in this season.
The 25-year-old has been on the Padres for all five seasons of his career. He originally was a shortstop and has started in 240 games at that position. Tatis Jr. began to transition to the outfield in 2021 when he started in 23 games across the outfield. He has been exclusively an outfielder since then.
The Padres are sitting in a comfortable position to secure one of the NL Wild Card spots. The return of Tatis Jr. would only add to that security.