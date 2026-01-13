Padres Manager Addresses Mason Millers Future as a Starter

Padres manager Craig Stammen joined the Foul Territory podcast to talk about his plans for the 2026 season. During the discussion, he was asked about his expectations for Mason Miller in the future.

While he made it clear that he values Miller’s ability to dominate in relief, saying, “He’s the best in the entire world coming out of the bullpen,” Stammen also left the door open for a potential transition into the starting rotation.

That decision would ultimately have to come from Miller, though. Stammen, looking to take a player-friendly approach to managing, said that if Miller came to him to ask about switching to starting, he would support that decision.

“When they say, ‘Hey, I’m all in. This is what I want to do. I know I can help the team win this way. I know I can help myself, my career and my family this way,’” Stammen said. “You kind of have to side with the player on that.”

"I'm not going to put a limit on what he can and can't do."



Padres manager Craig Stammen says he won't stand in the way if Mason Miller approaches him about starting. pic.twitter.com/lbv9wrxurR — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 13, 2026

This certainly isn’t a surefire declaration of Miller moving to the rotation, but it is notable that he would have the opportunity to do so whenever he sees fit. Given his history as a starter and the financial benefits that come with it, he will surely consider the move.

Miller started six games for the Athletics in 2023 and performed well. In 24 1/3 innings, he posted a 3.75 ERA, struck out 27 batters and allowed just a .267 wOBA. At 26 years old, with no concerning history of arm injuries, he certainly meets the on-paper qualifications to join the Padres rotation.

July 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the plate during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This decision does not have to be a rushed one, however. Miller is under team control (via arbitration) until 2030 and appears comfortable in his relief role for now.

With that said, his mindset could change when free agency approaches in a few years. Given his historical production as a reliever, it would likely take just one excellent season as a starter for Miller to receive a massive payday.

Here are a few of his statistics from the 2025 season:

101.2 avg fastball velocity (100th percentile)

+16 slider run value via statcast (100th percentile)

45.2% whiff rate (100th percentile)

44% strikeout rate (100th percentile)

That is just a look at his 100th-percentile rankings. Miller also placed in the top 5% for chase rate and virtually every expected metric.

The Reaper truly is a monster. The question is not about whether Miller could perform as a starter, but when he will decide to take the leap.