Padres Named Potential Trade Destination for All-Star Closer
Closer Devin Williams might not be with the Milwaukee Brewers for much longer.
The Milwaukee Brewers have opted not to exercise Devin Williams' $10.5 million club option. Instead, he'll get a $250,000 buyout. Williams is still with the Brewers and will enter his final arbitration year, where he’s projected to earn around $8-9 million. He’s also seen as a potential trade candidate.
This isn't unexpected, and it’s not related to Williams being the pitcher who let Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Mets slip away. The Brewers are known for moving top assets before they reach free agency, and Williams will hit that point after 2025.
The San Diego Padres could be a potential fit for Williams because they are the Padres and general manager A.J. Preller should never be counted out. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed San Diego as a potential trade destination for Williams.
However, it’s difficult to view the bullpen as a priority for San Diego this offseason. If they do make moves in that area, it might simply be to ensure Tanner Scott — a well-known challenge for Shohei Ohtani — is re-signed, as Rymer points out.
Williams would be a splash acquisition, though.
“I would say right now that we’re focused on him being a Brewer because he’s really good and really talented,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said of Williams. “We consider him to be the best closer in baseball; he certainly makes our big league team better and that’s where we’re focused right now.”
Although Arnold is currently focused on keeping Williams with the team, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of trading him.
“Certainly we have to be open to those types of things, but I think he makes our team better,” Arnold said. “We have to be open to those types of moves; if we think something good presents itself, we'll always have to listen.”
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke with a rival executive who shared their perspective on the timing —or likelihood — of a potential Williams trade.
"A rival executive believes the Brewers could hang on to Williams this offseason, then wait until July, when relievers are always in high demand and contenders are willing to pay more with the postseason in their sights," Feinsand wrote.
Williams, now 30, dealt with injuries last season yet managed to appear in 22 games. Over 21.2 innings, he posted a 1-0 record with an impressive 1.25 ERA. He also recorded 14 saves, contributing to the Brewers' playoff run, which ended in a Wild Card loss to the Mets.