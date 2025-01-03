Padres Notes: Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Ha-Seong Kim to NL Rival?
The San Diego Padres have been predicted to trade star pitcher Dylan Cease to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielders Heston Kjerstad, and their No. 5 prospect, Enrique Bradfield Jr. While it may seem counterintuitive for a contending team in San Diego to get rid of their ace, Cease, it could be a way for the team to slash their payroll.
Additionally, Padres free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has been predicted to sign with the Atlanta Braves, a staunch National League rival. While his shoulder surgery has complicated his free agency, Kim is an excellent player and would be a great addition to Atlanta.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Padres:
