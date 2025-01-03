Padres Notes: Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Proposal, Ha-Seong Kim to NL Rival?

Inside The Padres

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after a hit in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.
Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after a hit in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have been predicted to trade star pitcher Dylan Cease to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielders Heston Kjerstad, and their No. 5 prospect, Enrique Bradfield Jr. While it may seem counterintuitive for a contending team in San Diego to get rid of their ace, Cease, it could be a way for the team to slash their payroll.

Additionally, Padres free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has been predicted to sign with the Atlanta Braves, a staunch National League rival. While his shoulder surgery has complicated his free agency, Kim is an excellent player and would be a great addition to Atlanta.

Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Padres:

