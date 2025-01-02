Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Massive Haul for All-Star $13M Ace
The San Diego Padres are continuing to explore their options this winter and that includes potentially trading away some of their stars.
In a recent column from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, the Padres are predicted to trade ace Dylan Cease to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielders Heston Kjerstad, and Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Orioles' No. 5 prospect).
"According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the O's were in on Cease even before they lost Corbin Burnes to the D-backs," Rymer wrote. "With his exit now official, the need for an ace atop Baltimore's starting rotation is certainly that much more glaring.
"As Cease is ticketed for free agency after 2025, the Orioles would be running the same play they ran on Burnes if they were to trade for him. It could prove to be an upgrade. Whereas Burnes is declining as a whiff artist, Cease was in the 92nd percentile for whiff rate this year."
More news: Yu Darvish Was Not Part of Padres Meeting With Roki Sasaki
The Padres need starting pitching which makes trading Cease away seem unlikely but not completely out of the question because they are trying to slash payroll. San Diego's projected payroll for 2025 is about $40 million higher than it was at the end of last season.
San Diego could also be waiting to decide about Cease while Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki makes his decision. Sasaki is the the Padres' top free agent target and is not expected to sign with a team until at least Jan. 15.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi also linked Cease to the Orioles in early December.
Cease made 33 starts this season, posting a 14-11 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, and a 4.2 WAR. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting, two years after placing second in the AL Cy Young race with the White Sox.
Turning 29 later this month, Cease has a career record of 48-35 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.207 WHIP, 891 strikeouts, and a 16.0 WAR since 2021.
Cease is a year away from free agency, and the Padres don’t anticipate being able to re-sign him. However, A.J. Preller, the Padres' general manager, is known for his unpredictable approach.