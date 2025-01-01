Padres Predicted to Sign Cy Young, World Series Winning Pitcher in Shocking Blockbuster Move
The San Diego Padres are yet to make a major league addition this offseason, but that's sure to change soon as the Friars look to compete in the dominant National League West division.
The reigning World Series champion Dodgers have already made major additions, signing former Padres ace Blake Snell and outfielder Michael Conforto. The Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the world when they signed ace Corbin Burnes, while the San Francisco Giants added star shortstop Willy Adames.
The Padres need to make some moves to compete in the NL West, and R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports thinks they'll do just that in the form of a three-time Cy Young award winner. Anderson predicts the Padres will sign free agent Max Scherzer.
"Scherzer made it clear that he intends to pitch in 2025. There hasn't been much buzz on him all winter, however, suggesting that his market may not heat up until after Flaherty and Sasaki's situations are resolved," Anderson wrote. "I expect him to join one contender or another ahead of spring training, with the identity of that squad hinging on how those aforementioned free agencies play out. Here's a swing in the dark."
Scherzer, 40, is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young award winner, and two-time World Series champion. While he may not be the pitcher he once was, he still has been solid, albeit in limited action due to injuries. In nine starts this past season with the Texas Rangers, Scherzer had a 3.95 ERA across 43.1 innings. In 2023, between the Rangers and New York Mets, he had a 3.77 ERA across 27 starts.
Scherzer's last All-Star campaign was in 2021 with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres almost acquired Scherzer at the 2021 trade deadline, but the Dodgers swooped in to add Scherzer and Trea Turner to aid a playoff push.
Now, it's possible Scherzer could wind up with the Padres once and for all as he enters his age-41 season. The Padres are in desperate need of another starting pitcher, as Joe Musgrove is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Padres currently have Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, and Michael King atop their rotation, but there are rumblings they could trade Cease, who's entering his final year of team control. A deal for Cease will only make the need for a starting pitcher greater.
The Padres, of course, are involved in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, but they're competing with at least six other teams for his services, including the Dodgers.