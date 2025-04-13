Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Unfortunate Injury Update, Massive Contract Prediction
The San Diego Padres moved to 12-3 after beating the Colorado Rockies, 2-0, thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jason Heyward homers.
The Friars are also linked to a blockbuster trade idea with an American League contender in need of something the Padres have a lot of: Starting pitching talent. San Diego is off to a red-hot start, so any trade would have to either greatly improve the present roster, give them pieces to grow with in the future, or both.
Additionally, the Padres got a negative injury update from one of their All-Stars. After appearing to re-aggravate an injury on Tuesday, there is no timeline for him to return from the injured list.
Finally, a star Padres pitcher is predicted to earn a massive pay day. The Opening Day starter is already following up a productive 2024 with an undefeated record in 2025.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
