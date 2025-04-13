Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Unfortunate Injury Update, Massive Contract Prediction

Gabe Smallson

Apr 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) can’t make the play as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) steals second base during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) can’t make the play as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) steals second base during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres moved to 12-3 after beating the Colorado Rockies, 2-0, thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jason Heyward homers.

The Friars are also linked to a blockbuster trade idea with an American League contender in need of something the Padres have a lot of: Starting pitching talent. San Diego is off to a red-hot start, so any trade would have to either greatly improve the present roster, give them pieces to grow with in the future, or both.

Additionally, the Padres got a negative injury update from one of their All-Stars. After appearing to re-aggravate an injury on Tuesday, there is no timeline for him to return from the injured list.

Finally, a star Padres pitcher is predicted to earn a massive pay day. The Opening Day starter is already following up a productive 2024 with an undefeated record in 2025.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Yankees Urged to Trade for Padres Ace in Blockbuster Move

Padres All-Star Jake Cronenworth Has No Timeline to Return From Injured List

Padres Star Pitcher Predicted to Earn Massive Pay Day Next Year

Former Padres Slugger Eric Hosmer Says MLB Needs Stricter Penalties for PED Use

Fernando Tatis Provides Update on Shoulder Injury After Return to Padres Lineup

New Padres Slugger Was Blindsided to Be Cut By Former Team: 'It Fueled Me A Little Bit'

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News