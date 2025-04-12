Yankees Urged to Trade for Padres Ace in Blockbuster Move
The San Diego Padres have their sights set on October after a disappointing NLDS exit in 2024.
"We start at zero," manager Mike Shildt said. "We build off of last year. We know we did some things well last year, did a lot of things we consider to be successes. ... But also, like I alluded to, we have some unfinished business. We're going to start at zero."
The Padres' goal for the 2025 campaign could be more clear after president of baseball operations A.J. Preller chose to keep right-hander Dylan Cease in the starting rotation. The 29-year-old had been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason and remained a candidate to be dealt once camp began.
Once the Padres signed Nick Pivetta, it appeared Cease would remain with the team to open the season.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller said. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker argues the right-hander could still be traded before the deadline. The New York Yankees are hoping to return to the Fall Classic this season, but that's a tough task seeing as their ace, Gerrit Cole, is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Other starters are also dealing with injuries that have sidelined them to start the season, so it's largely been up to Max Fried and Carlos Rodon to keep the rotation afloat. That leaves the Bronx Bombers searching for another reliable starter.
"By keeping Cease in particular through Opening Day, San Diego showed it's aiming for the postseason, and an 8-2 start justifies that belief," Zucker writes. "Should the Padres fortunes take a turn, the Yankees could seemingly try to re-open negotiations over Cease or pursue a reunion with King."
The Padres would undoubtedly want to hold onto Cease if they're in the thick of the playoff race. However, unless they plan on extending him — which won't come cheap — they'll at least need to consider potential offers at the deadline, as they could help their present and future by dealing their ace.
