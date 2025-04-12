Fernando Tatis Provides Update on Shoulder Injury After Return to Padres Lineup
The San Diego Padres move to 11-3 on the season thanks to an 8-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies in the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. He had previously been out since leaving Tuesday's defeat early due to tweaking his surgically repaired shoulder.
His 391-foot dinger left little doubt that his shoulder was still hampering his play, but he confirmed how he was feeling after the game.
"Good, good. Just working on it," said Tatis. "Put in some good work. The training staff has been unbelievable. They are staying on top of it.”
When asked if monitoring and working on the shoulder will be needed more as the season goes on, Tatis continued to convey confidence about his health.
“No, no,” Tatis said. "Just for now. Stay on top of it and take care of business when it’s needed."
Tatis wasn't the only Padres All-Star to leave Tuesday's game early as Jake Cronenworth also had to exit to the clubhouse before the conclusion of the contest. He has since landed on the injured list with a right rib fracture.
Back in the series against the Chicago Cubs, Cronenworth was hit by a pitch in his ribs, but it was originally written off as just a bruise. On Tuesday night, Cronenworth exited during the third inning with apparent pain in that area.
The injury news Tuesday started with superstar Jackson Merrill, who also landed on the injury list that day.
Merrill was feeling hamstring tightness against the Cubs, but originally just took a day off the following Monday against the Athletics. After the hamstrings weren't quite healing how the organization would have wanted, he landed on the IL Tuesday afternoon.
Tatis feeling food and showing it with his electric style of play is more than needed for San Diego at this point of the season as the Friars look to improve upon their MLB-best record.
