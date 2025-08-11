Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Injury Update, Mason Miller Talks Moving to Rotation, Massive Series Win
The San Diego Padres got a massive series win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, beating the American League East team 6-2.
In other news, relief pitcher Mason Miller addressed a potential move to the starting rotation after getting traded to the Padres at the deadline.
The Padres beat up on Brayan Bello, who allowed five runs in 5.2 innings. On the other side of the mound, Dylan Cease only allowed two runs through six innings, giving the Padres a solid outing.
San Diego paid a big price for Miller and many around the league believe that the Padres will need to make him a starter to be worth the prospect package.
Finally, the president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller, provided an update on top prospect Ethan Salas, who has missed months of play due to a back issue.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.