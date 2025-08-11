Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Injury Update, Mason Miller Talks Moving to Rotation, Massive Series Win

Nelson Espinal

Aug 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres got a massive series win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, beating the American League East team 6-2.

In other news, relief pitcher Mason Miller addressed a potential move to the starting rotation after getting traded to the Padres at the deadline.

The Padres beat up on Brayan Bello, who allowed five runs in 5.2 innings. On the other side of the mound, Dylan Cease only allowed two runs through six innings, giving the Padres a solid outing.

San Diego paid a big price for Miller and many around the league believe that the Padres will need to make him a starter to be worth the prospect package.

Finally, the president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller, provided an update on top prospect Ethan Salas, who has missed months of play due to a back issue.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Nelson Espinal
