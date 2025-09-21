Padres Notes: Friars Offered Blockbuster Trade to Nationals at Deadline, All-Stars Talk Struggles, More
The San Diego Padres bounced back against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, taking a convincing 7-3 win to lower their magic number to clinch a postseason spot to three.
In other news, the Padres reportedly made an offer for Washington Nationals All-Star starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore at the trade deadline, though the deal didn't come to fruition. Gore began his career with the Padres, though went to the Nation's Capital in the Juan Soto trade.
Additionally, trade deadline addition Ryan O'Hearn and infielder Luis Arraez both spoke about the Padres recent struggles as they look to get on track before October.
"I can't wait for the playoffs," Padres first baseman Luis Arraez said. "But we have to win first. "...We are human. ...Maybe tired. We are trying our best. This game is hard, we just need to stay positive."
“I know I’m playing like s–t,” O'Hearn told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“I would love to contribute more,” he continued. “That eats me up. I’m pissed off at that. But I’m not just sit around and be sad about it. I’m going to try to do something different.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ Magic Number Shrinks After Much-Needed Win Over White Sox
Padres All-Star on Team's Struggles: 'I Can't Wait for the Playoffs'
Padres Don't Have a Josh Hader Like Problem With Mason Miller
Padres Made 'Best Offer' for Mackenzie Gore at Trade Deadline: Report
Padres' All-Star Addition Gets Brutally Honest on Struggles
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.