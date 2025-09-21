Padres’ Magic Number Shrinks After Much-Needed Win Over White Sox
The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, on Saturday, lowering the team's magic number to three to clinch a spot in the MLB playoffs.
The Padres were sputtering, losing three out of their last four games before picking up the win in The Windy City.
The offense woke up and delivered, notching 11 hits and seven runs in total.
The pitching staff also delivered, with Yu Darvish pitching 4.2 innings and only allowing two runs.
The bullpen only allowed one more run in the game, shutting down the White Sox and securing the game early on.
This story will be updated...
