Inside The Padres

Padres’ Magic Number Shrinks After Much-Needed Win Over White Sox

Nelson Espinal

Sep 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres outfielders Jackson Merrill (3), Jackson Merrill (3) and and Gavin Sheets (30) point towards first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) after scoring on his three run double against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres outfielders Jackson Merrill (3), Jackson Merrill (3) and and Gavin Sheets (30) point towards first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) after scoring on his three run double against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, on Saturday, lowering the team's magic number to three to clinch a spot in the MLB playoffs.

The Padres were sputtering, losing three out of their last four games before picking up the win in The Windy City.

More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Reveals Rationale Behind Aggressive Decision That Backfired

The offense woke up and delivered, notching 11 hits and seven runs in total.

The pitching staff also delivered, with Yu Darvish pitching 4.2 innings and only allowing two runs.

More news: Padres Pitcher Not Happy With Mike Shildt's Decision in Loss to Mets

The bullpen only allowed one more run in the game, shutting down the White Sox and securing the game early on.

This story will be updated...

Latest Padres News

feed

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published |Modified
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News