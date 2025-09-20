Padres Don't Have a Josh Hader Like Problem With Mason Miller
The San Diego Padres were in a postseason race in 2023, but fell short and placed two games out of the final Wild Card spot.
That season, their closer was Josh Hader, now of the Houston Astros.
Hader never once recorded more than three outs in his 61 appearances that season. As he was looking for a long-term contract, he didn't want to put his body at risk.
Since Mason Miller's arrival in San Diego on July 31, he has worked more than an inning on four occasions.
"I think we're at the time of the year where you just kind of go until the wheels fall off," said Miller. "It's an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing."
Miller isn't new to being in such a situation, however, as he has gotten more than three outs in 22 different outings since the beginning of the 2024 season.
“Just being in that situation obviously speaks to the trust that our skipper has in me,” Miller said.
The 27-year-old has proven he can be trusted in such situations, as he has allowed just two runs in his 18 appearances for the Padres. While he isn't being used as a closer — his role with the Athletics before being traded — he has still come in and delivered in high-leverage situations.
“I mean, I think that’s part of the value that you can provide is being able to do that,” Miller said. “I definitely have a sense of pride in the fact that they trust me to go get five outs. Some of that is guys don’t want to do that. Some of it is their second inning they taper off a little bit. I think just being able to go out there and give us more than three outs is really pivotal sometimes. I think that’s what good teams need to do.”
The Padres are relying on Miller to continue producing through the end of the season, as they seem to be headed to the postseason for the second straight season. They have eight games remaining in the regular season, and are looking like they're going to be playing in the Wild Card round after another disappointing loss to the Chicago White Sox.
With the starting rotation struggling, Miller and the bullpen will need to take on an even larger load if San Diego wants to advance far into the postseason.
