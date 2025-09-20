Padres All-Star on Team's Struggles: 'I Can't Wait for the Playoffs'
Sometimes, a team needs a wake-up call in order to live up to their potential. Losing to the 58-96 Chicago White Sox in the middle of a crucial part of the postseason chase might serve as that for the ailing San Diego Padres.
"I can't wait for the playoffs," Padres first baseman Luis Arraez said after the loss. "But we have to win first."
The Padres fell, 4-3, to the White Sox in the opening game of their three-game series in Chicago. After the loss, the Padres have a three-game lead over the Mets for the second spot in the NL Wild Card. Eight games in the MLB regular season remain.
While their chances of making the postseason are close to 100 percent, the Padres are looking to gain momentum going into October, as their play in September has been disappointing. The Padres are 7-10 this month, with six of their losses coming against teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention.
"We are human," Arraez said. "... Maybe tired. We are trying our best. This game is hard, we just need to stay positive."
Arraez put the Padres on the board with a single in the third inning, but four runs allowed by starting pitcher Dylan Cease proved too much for the Padres bats to overcome.
Starting pitching has become an issue over the past few games, as the Padres have allowed at least one run in the first inning over the last four games. Over that stretch, the Padres' bats have struggled to produce, averaging 3.5 runs per game.
“We know we’re capable of coming back,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Made a push tonight. We just are having trouble consistently getting into the rhythm of the game and getting our footing. You know, it’s kind of inexplicable, the first-inning damage we’re giving up. But it’s happening, and we’ve got to figure out a way to change our trajectory on that. We’ve got to figure out a way to get on top of the game and play with a little more rhythm and be able to get a lead and add on and have some shutdown innings and bring the game home with (the) back end (of the bullpen). I am confident it’s going to happen, but it needs to happen soon.”
