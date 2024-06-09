Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Key Updates on Machado, Musgrove, Team's Stand on Umpiring, and Crucial Matches Ahead

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 27, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) and designated hitter Manny Machado (13) celebrate the 5-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) and designated hitter Manny Machado (13) celebrate the 5-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Diego Padres' season of feast or famine continues. Playing for the second straight day without injured third baseman Manny Machado, they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1. They've outscored the Dbacks 23-4 over the last two days, stemming the bleeding from a five-game losing streak, and will go for the series sweep Sunday.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:

Yuki Matsui Receives Backing from Padres' Mike Shildt

Amid a challenging rookie season, left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui gets a significant vote of confidence from Padres manager Mike Shildt, emphasizing Matsui's critical role in the team's bullpen moving forward.

Jurickson Profar Commends Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Exceptional Work Ethic

Padres’ outfielder Jurickson Profar lauds fellow outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for his outstanding work ethic, hinting at potential All-Star game selections for the duo if the two continue their impressive seasons.

Padres' Efforts to Acquire an Ace Pitcher amid Musgrove's Injury

The Padres are reportedly working to fortify their starting rotation, especially with the uncertainty around Joe Musgrove’s return. Though intensifying efforts, a significant trade for an ace pitcher remains on the horizon but is not imminent.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News