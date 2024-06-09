Padres Notes: Key Updates on Machado, Musgrove, Team's Stand on Umpiring, and Crucial Matches Ahead
The San Diego Padres' season of feast or famine continues. Playing for the second straight day without injured third baseman Manny Machado, they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1. They've outscored the Dbacks 23-4 over the last two days, stemming the bleeding from a five-game losing streak, and will go for the series sweep Sunday.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:
Yuki Matsui Receives Backing from Padres' Mike Shildt
Amid a challenging rookie season, left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui gets a significant vote of confidence from Padres manager Mike Shildt, emphasizing Matsui's critical role in the team's bullpen moving forward.
Jurickson Profar Commends Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Exceptional Work Ethic
Padres’ outfielder Jurickson Profar lauds fellow outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for his outstanding work ethic, hinting at potential All-Star game selections for the duo if the two continue their impressive seasons.
Padres' Efforts to Acquire an Ace Pitcher amid Musgrove's Injury
The Padres are reportedly working to fortify their starting rotation, especially with the uncertainty around Joe Musgrove’s return. Though intensifying efforts, a significant trade for an ace pitcher remains on the horizon but is not imminent.