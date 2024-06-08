Padres' Mike Shildt Backs Yuki Matsui: 'We're Gonna Need Him'
Yuki Matsui's MLB debut season could be going better. In 26.1 innings, the 28-year-old left-handed reliever from Japan has a 4.78 ERA with 17 walks to 22 strikeouts.
He started off 2024 really well. In his first 10 innings, he only allowed one earned run. From there, though, he's really struggled to keep runners off the base paths.
In the following 18 appearances, Matsui has only worked a clean inning four times, one of which came Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Prior to Friday night, Matsui had given up three earned runs in his last two appearances. He recorded only one out in both of those outings combined.
As mentioned above, he did manage to pitch a clean inning, no walks or hits, Friday in a 10-3 victory. Padres manager Mike Shildt called upon Matsui in the ninth to finish the game, and Matsui rewarded his manager.
After the game, Mike Shildt talked about using Matsui in that spot and the future.
“I was happy for a safe landing spot for all of us at the end of the game, quite frankly. I’m not gonna kid you on that one. And it was another residual benefit of the win tonight to find that place for Yuki at the end of the game. We got a nice lead, and for him to come in and get his guys, be in the zone with some aggression, that was a positive for us. We’re going to need him.”
This past offseason, the Padres inked Matsui to a five-year $28 million deal which ties him to the team until 2028. With that kind of commitment, the Padres would like a little more from the reliever. Quality outings from the bullpen will be a premium for the foreseeable future as both Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish are currently on the injured list.