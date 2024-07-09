Padres Notes: Silver Lining to Yu Darvish's Absence, All-Star Nods, Trade Rumors
The Padres are back home Tuesday night, hosting the Seattle Mariners to kick off a rare two-game series. Catch up on all the news you might have missed on Monday's off-day:
Yu Darvish's Leave Offers Financial Flexibility for Padres
Yu Darvish being placed on the restricted list may thin the Padres' starting rotation, but also frees up potentially $7 million, giving the team unexpected financial flexibility as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. This situation could inform the Padres' trade deadline activity over the next three weeks.
Padres’ Resilience Tested in First Extra-Inning Loss of 2024
Despite a spirited comeback from a three-run deficit in the eighth inning, the Padres experienced their first extra-inning loss of the season Saturday. The team’s resilience, nonetheless, shines through as they’ve managed to secure several close wins recently.
Padres Gearing Up for Aggressive Moves at Trade Deadline
With the trade deadline looming, expectations are set for the Padres to be one of the most aggressive teams in pursuing top talent to strengthen their roster, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The only question is who they will pursue.
Padres Eyeing All-Star Catcher from Rival Team
In their quest to upgrade their lineup, one national writer pegs the Padres as a good fit for an All-Star catcher from an NL West rival, which would significantly enhance their depth behind the plate.
Rookie Jackson Merrill Earns Prestigious Midsummer Classic Nod
Padres sensation Jackson Merrill has been honored as the team's first rookie to make the All-Star team, joining three San Diego teammates in Arlington, Texas for the July festivities. It's a significant landmark in his burgeoning career and a feat rarely achieved by a rookie.
Five Padres Players Head to All-Star Game
The Padres have a strong representation at this year’s Midsummer Classic, with five players, including stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar, selected to showcase their skills on a national stage.