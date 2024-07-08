Padres Linked to All-Star From NL West Rival as Trade Deadline Target
As we near the MLB All-Star game, the San Diego Padres find themselves in a fierce playoff race. Despite a season marred by injuries, the Friars have shown remarkable resilience. They are within striking distance of the National League West lead, 7.5 games behind the Dodgers entering Monday's off-day, and are in a promising position to make a significant climb up the Wild Card standings.
When healthy, the Padres are among the most lethal teams in the league, and there is a chance they could bolster their squad as the trade deadline approaches. The last day for deals to be completed is July 30, and to no one's surprise, the Padres could be one of the more active teams.
A deal could strike for the Friars that could immediately bolster their odds of breaking through to the World Series. Acquiring Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz could do just that. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Padres are viewed as a potential fit for Díaz.
Last year’s All-Star Game MVP was having a strong June (.357/.419/.536 in eight games) before a calf strain landed him on the injured list for nearly three weeks. Díaz returned on June 30 and picked up where he left off; he’s hitting .306 with a .790 OPS this season, and with less than $3 million owed to him before he hits free agency this offseason, the 33-year-old could be one of the few impactful catchers moved this month.- Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
The Yankees are also viewed as a fit to acquire the one-time All-Star.
Díaz is on pace to have an excellent offensive season by the standards of most catchers, slashing .304/.350/.432 with a .782 OPS along with five home runs and 29 RBI. The Padres' catching position group isn't among the sexiest, led by Luis Campusano, who is finally getting the majority of the run this year.
While he is younger than Díaz, Campusano has struggled with injuries and has already surpassed the amount of games played in his career in 2024. Before this season, the most games he played was 49; he's at 68, and we have yet to reach the All-Star break.
The Padres could use more pop in their lineup, and Díaz could provide just that.