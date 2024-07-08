Padres Have 5 Players Selected To Represent In All-Star Game
Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. were already named All-Star Game starters when Major League Baseball revealed the rest of the National League All-Star team Sunday — including three more Padres who will join their teammates in Arlington on July 16.
San Diego Padres rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill, second baseman Luis Arraez, and closer Robert Suarez are headed to the Midsummer Classic as reserves. The five-man contingent is the Padres' largest since 2021, and is tied for the second-most in franchise history behind only the 1985 team.
“Congratulations to those guys,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt. “To have five All-Stars representing the club, it speaks very highly of the team."
Shildt delivered the news during a pregame team meeting on Sunday morning. He said a few words about Arraez making his third All-Star team and then moved on to Suarez making his first. The manager then moved on to unrelated topics before finally announcing the news about Merrill.
“Full excitement,” Merrill said, via MLB.com. “The team’s happy for us. That’s the big part for us. No matter who’s going, who’s not, everybody’s behind each other, happy for each other.”
Profar, 31, will be making his All-Star debut. He continues to be amazed with Merrill's rookie season.
“That's incredible,” Profar said, via MLB.com. “This guy's only 21 years old, and he's doing amazing things in the big leagues.”
Tatis is on the injured list with a stress reaction in his femur and isn't expected to participate in the game, which means Merrill could start in his place.
Arraez told reporters this selection is more special than the previous two because his family will be there with him for the first time. In the past, he said his father, mother, and sister hadn’t been able to attend because of visa issues.
"This one is more special, because they can go there with me, and I can enjoy it with them," said Arraez, via MLB.com.
Suarez had big shoes to fill with the departure of closer Josh Hader. He has accepted his role and dominated, recording 22 saves in 24 opportunities with a 1.77 ERA. He has proven himself to be one of the league's best closers in the first half.
“Obviously it’s a very important position,” Suarez said through interpreter Danny Sanchez. “And I’ve given everything I can to go out there and be a successful closer.”