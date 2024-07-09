Yu Darvish's Absence Could Give Padres Flexibility at Trade Deadline
On the surface, it's difficult to find any silver linings in Yu Darvish's 2024 season the longer he remains away from the Padres.
In 11 starts, Darvish had been exactly what the Padres were hoping for: 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA, averaging more than five innings per start while missing bats and limiting walks. However, he hasn't pitched since May because of a left groin strain, and struggled in his only minor league rehabilitation start in June.
The most recent news is perhaps more unsettling: Darvish was placed on the restricted list over the weekend to attend to a personal matter. The restricted list does not come with a maximum length, and it's unclear when he will return to the team. The Padres have not made public the reason for Darvish's absence.
It might not be a fair trade, but the salary relief the Padres are getting from Darvish's absence is at least noteworthy. Players on the restricted list do not collect a paycheck, and that might afford the Padres more flexibility as the July 30 trade deadline approaches — if they intend to pursue upgrades.
Currently, San Diego is 49-45 and in the third NL wild card position. As Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune notes, payroll flexibility isn't the worst thing to have for a team in the Padres' position:
"Virtually everything the Padres say suggests they expect starting pitcher Yu Darvish to return this season. That may be more hope than expectation, because it is also said to be up to Darvish whether or not he comes off the restricted list, which he was placed on Saturday while he attends to a personal matter," Acee writes. "But the team could know in a matter of a couple weeks whether he is returning, as they would like to have clarity before the July 30 trade deadline about whether they will be paying him the rest of this season."
Noting the Padres can save about $7 million for the rest of the season if Darvish doesn't return, plus an additional $12 million before they incur a luxury tax, Acee notes "this is not to say they would commit anywhere close to $19 million for players they acquire. But they would need to add an additional starting pitcher (beyond the one they already seek) if Darvish is not returning. Their preference is to have Darvish back. But knowing he won’t be would create them options."
The Athletic reported in June that the Padres were interested in acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. His salary isn't prohibitive — Crochet is only owed $800,000 this year — but taking on additional salary in a trade with Chicago could help the Padres consummate a deal with the White Sox.
The Padres might also choose to pivot elsewhere if the cost in prospects to acquire Crochet is deemed too high. As long as Darvish's salary is off the books, pivoting might not be so difficult.