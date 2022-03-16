Report: Oakland Athletics trade Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays

Days after acquiring free agent Yusei Kikuchi, the Toronto Blue Jays are keeping the hot stove burning. The team is acquiring Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

For Chapman, the Blue Jays gave up a group of prospects including Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue, and Kirby Snead, who according to Jeff Passan, are all ready to make an impact at the Major League level.

During his five seasons in Oakland, Chapman posted a slash line of .243/330/.478, however, Chapman wasn't known for his output in the batter's box, but rather, his ability to make incredible plays on the field. He is arguable the best defensive third baseman in the MLB.

Chapman earned three Golden Glove awards, as well as two Platinum gloves during his stint in Oakland, proving himself to be an elite third baseman.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!