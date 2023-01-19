Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Add Gregory Soto To Bullpen

Vierling Thanks Phillies In Instagram Post

Matt Vierling makes Instagram post thanking the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia Phillies

This was Matt Vierling’s Instagram post to the passionate Philadelphia Phillies fans. Pure class:

Matt_vierling24 "I’d like to thank the @phillies for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball. The past 5 years have been some of the best times of my life. I’ll be forever thankful to the city, the fans, the organization for everything. I also couldn’t be more grateful to my teammates I played with along the way. Going to the park everyday and playing along side you guys was pretty damn cool.

With that said, I couldn’t be more excited to get it going with the @tigers!! Almost that time.. let’s go."

Vierling and Nick Maton were part of a package that allowed the Phillies to acquire two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto. The Phillies came up with a solid trade at least on paper.

Vierling is the ultimate professional and it won’t be surprising to see him have a breakout season with the Tigers.

