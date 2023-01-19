Vierling Thanks Phillies In Instagram Post
This was Matt Vierling’s Instagram post to the passionate Philadelphia Phillies fans. Pure class:
Matt_vierling24 "I’d like to thank the @phillies for giving me the opportunity to play professional baseball. The past 5 years have been some of the best times of my life. I’ll be forever thankful to the city, the fans, the organization for everything. I also couldn’t be more grateful to my teammates I played with along the way. Going to the park everyday and playing along side you guys was pretty damn cool.
With that said, I couldn’t be more excited to get it going with the @tigers!! Almost that time.. let’s go."
Vierling and Nick Maton were part of a package that allowed the Phillies to acquire two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto. The Phillies came up with a solid trade at least on paper.
Vierling is the ultimate professional and it won’t be surprising to see him have a breakout season with the Tigers.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!