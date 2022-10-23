The Phillies are Just One Win Away From the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are just one win away from the 2022 World Series.

It sounds weird doesn't it?

The Phillies? The sixth seed? The team that fired its manager after a 21-29 start to the 2022 MLB season? A 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series?

But, here they are and they don't plan on going anywhere, no matter the circumstance.

If you think that's too sensational, one only needs to look to the manner in which they fought back against the San Diego Padres en route to a 10-6 victory in Game 4 of the NLCS on Saturday evening.

Philadelphia called upon lefty Bailey Falter to start the game. The goal was for the California-native to get through the Padres' lineup once.

That plan was derailed almost instantly.

After four earned runs and just 0.2 innings pitched later, Falter was pulled and Connor Brogdon was brought on in relief.

Now, down four runs in the first inning of a pivotal game, the Phillies would have to fold, right?

But it was already established, the Phillies aren't going anywhere.

In the bottom half of the first Philadelphia responded in resounding fashion. The lineup chased San Diego starter Mike Clevinger before he could even record a single out.

Kyle Schwarber continued his torrid streak with a leadoff single.

Next up to bat was Rhys Hoskins.

He took to the plate as showers of "boos" fell from the 45,467 fans that occupied Citizens Bank Park. No matter.

Hoskins then launched one into the night to cut the Padres' lead in half.

It was now 4-2.

Next, still with no outs in the first, catcher J.T. Realmuto drew a walk to give way to the reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

Already having the best postseason performance by any Phillie in franchise history, Harper doubled to score Realmuto and cut the Padres' lead even further to 4-3.

The momentum and crowd completely shifted in Philadelphia's favor.

It also ended Clevinger's night.

Everyone knew that after a 47 minute first inning in which both starters combined for 0.2 innings pitched and seven earned runs that it was going to be a crazy night. And boy, did it ever live up to the billing.

For the next two innings each team settled in nicely. Padres reliever Nick Martinez tossed 3.0 scoreless innings before giving way to Sean Manaea.

That is when the Phillies took advantage.

In the fourth inning Nick Castellanos drilled a leadoff double. Bryson Stott then got his chance to continue his hot streak and did not disappoint.

Stott hit a roper that scored Castellanos, however, he tried to stretch his single into a double and was thrown out at second base by left fielder Jurickson Profar.

The game was now tied at 4-4 after four. Philadelphia was feeling good.

But Juan Soto had something to say about it in the fifth.

In what felt like desperation, Soto took to the plate with Profar on first and one out in the fifth inning.

With the struggling Brad Hand on the mound it felt like Soto was about to do something special. And he did.

Soto's towering 383-foot two-run shot gave the Padres a commanding 6-4 lead.

But the Phillies weren't going anywhere.

In a defiant strike of their own, Philadelphia plated four runs in the bottom of that same inning.

Like a rewind from the first inning, Schwarber walked ahead of Hoskins, setting him up for another two-run blast to even the game.

It was Hoskins' second of the night, and oh did redemption feel sweet for the Phillies' first baseman.

Any question about confidence or morale was gone. Hoskins was back and so too were the Phillies.

Philadelphia wasn't done. Realmuto worked a walk the very next at-bat, which set Harper up nicely as he took the baton.

Mr. October launched a screamer for a double, scoring Realmuto and giving the Phillies the lead: one they would never relinquish.

Harper's reaction at second base said it: This is his house.

Lockdown appearances from Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson, and Zach Eflin ensured the Phillies would not need any more runs on the evening.

Yet, Schwarber and Realmuto added two more solo shots in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to tack on some insurance.

A 10-6 affair after nine innings gave the Phillies a 3-1 series lead, and they now sit just one win away from the World Series.

One win.

World Series.

Sounds strange when you say it out loud, huh?

