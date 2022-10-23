Watch: Phillies Roar Back for Three First Inning Runs

Bailey Falter didn't have the quickest hook for any Philadelphia Phillies starter in a postseason game, but it was close, and he got two more outs than San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger.

Phillies lead-off hitter Kyle Schwarber lined a single through an open left side to get the inning started before the much maligned Rhys Hoskins came to the plate.

He was worked to a 3-2 count before Clevinger grooved a fastball down the heart of the plate, and Hoskins just crushed it.

Though the ball only traveled 384 feet, it was gone off the bat, but the Phillies weren't done yet.

J.T. Realmuto came up next, looking to work off his series slump and was able to walk on just four pitches, then the reigning MVP came to the plate.

Bryce Harper has been locked in all postseason, he's had extra base-hits in all but two of the Phillies playoff games, he continued to rake against Clevinger, lining a 111.0 mph double into the gap that scored Realmuto.

The Phillies were unable to bring Harper home, but erasing three runs from the Padres nearly insurmountable lead will go a long way.

