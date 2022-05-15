Philadelphia Phillies Slug Their Way to Series Victory Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a four-game series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night by winning their third straight game of the series, 8-3.

It was the most complete win of the series so far as the Phillies lineup came out slugging while the pitching held Los Angeles to just three runs. Ranger Suárez was given the ball to start the game and held the Dodgers to three runs over seven innings pitched. It was enough to earn him the win.

Seranthony Domínguez and Connor Brogdon were called in to finish out the final two frames and did so without allowing a single hit. That type of performance is a huge boost for Philadelphia's pitching staff, particularly the bullpen.

The true highlight of the night was the performance of the Phillies' lineup, and of reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

The lineup once again notched double-digit hits, that were led by Harper's three hits, which included a double and a home run. Rhys Hoskins continued his torrid pace as he put up another three hits, of which one was a home run as well.

On the night, Philadelphia mashed four home runs to help secure the victory.

Interestingly enough, we here at Inside the Phillies put out our recent podcast last week ahead of the West Coast trip. All four members of the group agreed that winning just three total games against both the Seattle Mariners and the Dodgers would have been a positive.

Instead, the Phillies took both series and secured three wins against Los Angeles alone. This most recent win has also seen Philadelphia return to their favorite record mark of .500. It has also seen them retake second place in the NL East.

The Phillies are slated to take on the Dodgers for the fourth time on Sunday when first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m EST. Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.83 ERA) will take the bump for Philadelphia and will face off against recently promoted prospect Michael Grove, making his major league debut.

