Could the Phillies Look to Take a Flyer on Cole Hamels?

Cole Hamels isn’t quite ready to retire.

The 38-year-old veteran, 14 years removed from a World Series Most Valuable Player trophy in the 2008 for the Philadelphia Phillies, wants to pitch this season, according to multiple reports.

Why not for the Phillies?

It might be worth a shot for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Hamels will cost very little, most likely on a one-year deal, or a minor league contract. If it works out, well that’s a bonus.

Now the bitter reality.

Hamels hasn’t been able to last an entire season since 2019 when he was with the Chicago Cubs. He tossed 141 2/3 innings and posted a respectable 3.81 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves signed Hamels to a one-year contract worth $18 million in ’20, but a shoulder issue limited him to one appearance.

Hamels hasn’t pitched for the Phillies since ’15, when he threw a no-hitter at Wrigley Field in Chicago, before he was ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers.

The three-time All-Star likely doesn’t have much left to offer, but why not check it out? There’s very little to lose here for the Phillies.

Yes, the starting rotation is set with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and possibly Bailey Falter, among others. If the Phillies suffer an injury or two, Hamels could become valuable.

If the Phillies bring Hamels to spring training and he looks sharp, it could pay dividends.

