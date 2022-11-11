Free Agency Officially Kicks Off for Phillies, MLB
It's the most wonderful time of the year: as of 5 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, Major League Baseball free agency has officially begun! The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be busy shoppers this offseason.
A flurry of now-ex-Phillies have entered the market, including Jean Segura, David Robertson, Zach Eflin, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, and others.
This free agent group is loaded with a star-studded shortstop class, as well as the likes of Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and many others. There's no shortage of premiere talent, that's for sure.
As things stand the Phillies in particular, they're poised to make a play for one of the better infield bats on the market. They could also use another strong starting pitching option, and will look to replenish a depleted bullpen, which lost four of its regulars when the clock struck five.
One never knows what Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies are cooking up, but Phillies fans should expect a few exciting additions to their World Series contending roster.
