Last Member of Whiz Kids, Curt Simmons, Passes Away

Even in 2022, you'll still find older fans complaining about Curt Simmons. Not because of anything he did on the baseball field, but because he was kept off it.

Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies "Whiz Kids", passed away at 93 on Dec. 13, 2022.

That 1950 squad almost missed the World Series entirely because of his absence. He was called to active duty military service in September of 1950 at the outbreak of the Korean War, missing the stretch run and the World Series.

Sporting a 3.40 ERA in 214.2 innings, the Phillies were swept by the New York Yankees in four games without their second ace.

Simmons returned to the Phillies in 1952, to become one of the most celebrated pitchers in franchise history. Across 13 seasons and nearly 2,000 innings, he racked up 115 wins, a 3.66 ERA, 1,052 strikeouts and three All-Star appearances.

Simmons is an integral part of Phillies history, who will be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have seen him pitch.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!