Maton Sends Positive Outgoing Message To Phillies Fans On Instagram
Matt Vierling recently sent a heartfelt message to the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase on Instagram.
Nick Maton did the same thing.
Here’s Maton’s message:
Thank you @phillies for the opportunity and all the memories made. I will be forever grateful for everyone I’ve met along the way.
Can’t wait to get going with the @tigers !! Come on let’s go!!
Maton and Vierling were sent to the Detroit Tigers in a five-player trade largely for two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto.
While Maton easily could have carved out a key role on the 2023 Phillies, he will have another opportunity with the Tigers. Possibly as an everyday player.
Maton looks to have a bright future and he doesn’t get rattled when he’s going through a slump.
Maton’s career was brief in Philadelphia, but it was also successful.
Don’t be surprised if he has a big year in Detroit.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!