Philadelphia Phillies Add Gregory Soto To Bullpen
Maton Sends Positive Outgoing Message To Phillies Fans On Instagram

Nick Maton posts a heartfelt message to Instagram about his time as a Philadelphia Phillie.
Matt Vierling recently sent a heartfelt message to the Philadelphia Phillies fanbase on Instagram.

Nick Maton did the same thing.

Here’s Maton’s message:

Thank you @phillies for the opportunity and all the memories made. I will be forever grateful for everyone I’ve met along the way.

Can’t wait to get going with the @tigers !! Come on let’s go!!

Maton and Vierling were sent to the Detroit Tigers in a five-player trade largely for two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

While Maton easily could have carved out a key role on the 2023 Phillies, he will have another opportunity with the Tigers. Possibly as an everyday player.

Maton looks to have a bright future and he doesn’t get rattled when he’s going through a slump.

Maton’s career was brief in Philadelphia, but it was also successful.

Don’t be surprised if he has a big year in Detroit.

