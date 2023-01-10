Bench players Nick Maton and Matt Vierling were part of the return package for Gregory Soto. Now, both are excited for the opportunity with the Tigers and are thankful for their time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nick Maton and Matt Vierling were sad to leave the Philadelphia Phillies, but they understood the reality of the moment.

These two key bench pieces, along with prospect Donny Sands were recently dealt to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for two-time All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens.

In order to acquire a stellar reliever, the Phillies had to part with a pair of popular players.

“It was a big surprise,” Maton told Detroit reporters. “I couldn’t really think about it at all. All of a sudden, my phone started blowing up. It’s a mix of emotions, but I’m extremely excited. I’m pumped to see what I can do and help the team win.”

In two years of part-time service with the Phillies, Maton hit .254 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He was steady in the field and appeared to be growing into a larger role before he was traded.

Vierling was extremely versatile defensively and contributed an average of .260 with eight homers and 38 RBI in parts of two seasons. Like Maton, Vierling was also moving into a larger role.

Until the trade happened.

“I realize how good of an opportunity this is,” Vierling said. “I’m pretty excited.”

The Phillies’ ascension to the World Series was an experience Vierling will never forget. And he’ll bring that experience to Detroit.

“It was really special especially going that far,” Vierling said. “I think we know what that feels like on the field and off the field I think we will bring some of that vibe over to the clubhouse and help the team in that way.”

