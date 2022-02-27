MLB, MLBPA Meetings Grew "Hostile" on Saturday

MLB and MLBPA met for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday in Jupiter, Fl., with the union making a CBT proposal to the league, which reportedly caused tension between the two parties.

The day began with a short meeting in which the Player's Association made a "comprehensive" offer to MLB, that included backing off previous demands about the luxury tax, an expansion in Super Two eligibility, and cuts to the amount of revenue-sharing funds allocated to smaller-market teams. The teams then caucused separately for awhile before convening again.

That's when things got ugly. MLB was displeased with the union's CBT proposal despite the union attempting to compromise, and in turn, the players were infuriated.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, "MLBPA dropped its request for arbitration eligibility expansion from 75 percent of players with 2-3 years of service time to 35 percent. MLB doesn’t want to expand it at all from current 22. No change to minimum salary or pre-arbitration bonus pool proposals for either side."

Another topic of discussion was that of expanded playoffs. The league wants a 14-team playoff, while the union is proposing 12 teams.

A meeting between MLB and MLBPA for tomorrow has yet to be scheduled, which is particularly concerning given that the deadline before the league would cancel regular season games is on Monday.

However, ESPN's Jeff Passan said the union is "emboldened" and won't back down from what they are proposing just because of the league's threats to cancel games.

