Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Tracker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Major League Baseball Draft Tracker

Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Phillies selections in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which kicks off on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds one and two will take place on Sunday, while the remaining 18 rounds will be broadcast across Monday and Tuesday, starting at 2 P.M. Eastern.

The Phillies are in possession of the third smallest bonus pool in the draft, at $6,307,000.

Stay tuned for all of Inside The Phillies' draft coverage this week, including this tracker, and all of our team's profiles of the Phillies' individual picks this year, linked conveniently down below:

ROUND 1 (17): Takes place 7/17 @ 7 P.M. (Slot Value: $3,792,800)

ROUND 2: Phillies forfeited second round pick to sign OF Nick Castellanos

ROUND 3 (93): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $659,800)

ROUND 4 (122): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $492,800)

ROUND 5 (152): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $368,100)

ROUND 6 (182): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 7 (212): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 8 (242): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

ROUND 9 (272): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 10 (302): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 11 (332): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 12 (362): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 13 (392): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 14 (422): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 15 (452): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 16 (482): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 17 (512): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 18 (542): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 19 (572): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 20 (602): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18355455
News

Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

By Alex Carrjust now
USATSI_18708747
Game Day

Phillies Finish First Half with Sweep of Marlins

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_18680546
Game Day

Phillies Dominate Marlins on Saturday, Take Series

By Kade Kistner6 hours ago
USATSI_18554392
Opinions

The Phillies Should Pursue Gallo at the Trade Deadline

By Kade Kistner23 hours ago
USATSI_15797774
Prospects

Ortiz Continues Absurd July with Reading

By Alex CarrJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18583689
News

Phillies Recall Camargo, Suárez from IL, Demote Moniak, Appel

By Ben SilverJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18691921
Around MLB

Report: Nationals Will Entertain Trade of Juan Soto

By Kade KistnerJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18702312
Game Day

Phillies Cling to Slim Lead, Halt Four-Game Skid

By Ben SilverJul 16, 2022