Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which kicks off on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds one and two will take place on Sunday, while the remaining 18 rounds will be broadcast across Monday and Tuesday, starting at 2 P.M. Eastern.

The Phillies are in possession of the third smallest bonus pool in the draft, at $6,307,000.

Stay tuned for all of Inside The Phillies' draft coverage this week, including this tracker, and all of our team's profiles of the Phillies' individual picks this year, linked conveniently down below:

ROUND 1 (17): Takes place 7/17 @ 7 P.M. (Slot Value: $3,792,800)

ROUND 2: Phillies forfeited second round pick to sign OF Nick Castellanos

ROUND 3 (93): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $659,800)

ROUND 4 (122): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $492,800)

ROUND 5 (152): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M. (Slot Value: $368,100)

ROUND 6 (182): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 7 (212): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 8 (242): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 9 (272): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 10 (302): Takes place 7/18 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 11 (332): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 12 (362): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 13 (392): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 14 (422): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 15 (452): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 16 (482): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 17 (512): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 18 (542): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 19 (572): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

ROUND 20 (602): Takes place 7/19 @ 2 P.M.

