Phillies Ace Wheeler Placed on 15-Day IL

The hits keep on coming for the Philadelphia Phillies as the club has placed ace starting pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

This move will be retroactive to August 22 and would allow for Wheeler to return on September 6. The news comes just as reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is making his return from the 60-day IL on Friday.

Wheeler has been a stalwart for Philadelphia's rotation this season as he has pitched 138.0 innings with a 3.07 ERA. He is also coming off of a season in which he threw a career-high 213.1 innings in the 2021 MLB season.

Cristopher Sánchez was recalled to make a start on Wednesday evening in which he pitched 6.0 innings and gave up just three earned runs. He may be asked to make another start as Wheeler recovers from the forearm tendinitis. Bailey Falter will likely take Wheeler's spot for his next start.

Stay tuned as Inside the Phillies will continue to update you as more information on Wheeler's injury becomes available.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter