Phillies' Aces Wheeler, Nola Not Included on NL All-Star Roster

As news slowly trickled out and All-Star rosters were finalized on Sunday, Philadelphia Phillies fans noticed three notable exclusions. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Seranthony Domínguez, all of whom seemed likely earned a nod, but were not selected to the National League All-Star Team.

Wheeler, who's worked to the ninth best ERA among qualified pitchers this season, was the most shocking snub of the three. The right hander is fifth among all MLB pitchers in fWAR, eighth in xERA, fifth in FIP. He has undoubtedly been one of the top ten arms in baseball this year.

Aaron Nola also had a case to be included. The righty is sixth among all pitchers in fWAR, and has tossed 111.1 innings this year, second only to NL Cy Young favorite, Sandy Alcantara.

Seranthony Domínguez has been among the best relievers in baseball posting a 1.91 ERA, alongside a strong 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He too was snubbed of a spot.

Overall, the Phillies will be represented by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber at the 2022 All-Star game in Los Angeles, but at least three, maybe four, and potentially even five of their players earned the right to the Midsummer Classic.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!