The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs in a small trade on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a small trade with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday morning as they acquired relief pitcher Erich Uelmen. In exchange, the Phillies gave the Cubs cash considerations according to President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Uelmen was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB draft and made his Major League debut with Chicago last season. During the 2022 MLB season, Uelmen appeared in 25 games and compiled a 4.67 ERA with a 1.370 WHIP.

Pitcher Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment to make room for Uelmen on the 40-man roster.

Uelmen is a depth move as Philadelphia looks to continue to bolster it's bullpen. His ERA from last season is a bit misleading as he had an encouraging overall body of work. Two implosions came Aug. 29 and 31 against the Toronto Blue Jays where he allowed six earned runs across two innings of work.

In 17 of his 25 appearances Uelmen did not allow an earned run.

