Phillies Activate Marsh, DFA Zimmer

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Activate Brandon Marsh, Designate Bradley Zimmer for Assignment

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated Brandon Marsh from the IL on Saturday afternoon, DFA-ing Bradley Zimmer in his stead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A potential season ending injury was only a short roadblock for Brandon Marsh. After falling to rob a home run off the bat of Johnathan India in Cincinnati on August 16, Marsh fell to the ground in agony.

What looked like a potential ACL tear turned out to only be a sprained ankle and a bone bruise. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old centerfielder still faced an IL stint, leaving the Philadelphia Phillies without a center field.

Thus, the job fell to Bradley Zimmer, the only center fielder available after the August 2nd trade deadline. Zimmer was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. 

He had played good defense at center field his whole career, but had never swung the bat well. In nine games for the Phillies Zimmer slashed .250/.250/.313 in 16 plate appearances.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Saturday afternoon the Phillies announced that Zimmer was designated for assignment, as Brandon Marsh would make his return from the IL.

The Zimmer era was short lived. His name will fall in the history books next to other Phillies like Jorge Bonafacio, Justin Bour, José Pirela, José Bautista and Logan Morrison, those other Phillies who appeared only for a handful of games.

Marsh's return to the Phillies couldn't come a moment too soon. With Harper returning to the lineup Friday evening, the Phillies look to start their healthy postseason lineup for the first time all year on Saturday night.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  3. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  4. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  5. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  6. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  7. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  8. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  9. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18875800
News

Phillies Activate Marsh, DFA Zimmer

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18879883
Prospects

Marsh, Guthrie's Monster Nights Spearhead IronPigs Win

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18931576
Game Day

Harper's Return Sparks Phillies Best Result Since 2011

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18926277
Opinions

Phillies' Nola Shut Out the Reds With His Nasty Curveball

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_18583778
News

Harper Returns to Lineup, Muñoz Optioned

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18464949
News

Phillies Phocus: Harper Returns

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_15994225 (1)
Prospects

Emanuel Spins Gem for Harper-Less IronPigs

By Alex Carr
USATSI_7732481 (1)
News

Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects

By Alex Carr