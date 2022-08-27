Phillies Activate Marsh, DFA Zimmer

A potential season ending injury was only a short roadblock for Brandon Marsh. After falling to rob a home run off the bat of Johnathan India in Cincinnati on August 16, Marsh fell to the ground in agony.

What looked like a potential ACL tear turned out to only be a sprained ankle and a bone bruise. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old centerfielder still faced an IL stint, leaving the Philadelphia Phillies without a center field.

Thus, the job fell to Bradley Zimmer, the only center fielder available after the August 2nd trade deadline. Zimmer was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had played good defense at center field his whole career, but had never swung the bat well. In nine games for the Phillies Zimmer slashed .250/.250/.313 in 16 plate appearances.

Saturday afternoon the Phillies announced that Zimmer was designated for assignment, as Brandon Marsh would make his return from the IL.

The Zimmer era was short lived. His name will fall in the history books next to other Phillies like Jorge Bonafacio, Justin Bour, José Pirela, José Bautista and Logan Morrison, those other Phillies who appeared only for a handful of games.

Marsh's return to the Phillies couldn't come a moment too soon. With Harper returning to the lineup Friday evening, the Phillies look to start their healthy postseason lineup for the first time all year on Saturday night.

