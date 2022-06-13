Philadelphia Phillies DFA Norwood, Select Michael Kelly

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies have designated James Norwood for assignment and selected Michael Kelly.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a shuffle in the bullpen on Monday, designating James Norwood for assignment and selecting the contract of right-hander Michael Kelly from Lehigh Valley.

It's no secret that Norwood has struggled thus far in the 2022 season, posting an ERA of 8.31 and a FIP of 3.66 across 17 innings.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Kelly gets the call to the big leagues for the first time in his career. He has been shaky in 19 appearances with Lehigh Valley this season, pitching to an ERA of 5.00 and a WHIP of 1.56 in 18 innings of work. 

Additionally, catcher Rafael Marchan was taken off of the 60-day injured list. He will make his return to Lehigh Valley after slashing .231/.333/.385 during his rehab stint with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

