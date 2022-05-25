Marchan Begins Rehab Stint With Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The Philadelphia Phillies catching depth behind J.T. Realmuto just got deeper. Joining the ranks of Garrett Stubbs, Donny Sands and Logan O'Hoppe is Rafael Marchan.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan was placed on the 60-day IL April 7 for a left hamstring strain. Since a player no longer takes up a 40-man roster spot on the 60-day IL, the Phillies used Marchan to call Bryson Stott up to the Majors for Opening Day.

Now, the Phillies are back in a roster crunch, with Marchan's time on the 60-day IL soon to expire, they'll need to DFA a player, or move someone to the 60-day IL.

Potential DFA candidates could be James MacArthur, Damon Jones or Odúbel Herrera when Mickey Moniak returns from his rehab assignment.

Marchan will spend his first game back Wednesday night batting second for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, sandwiched between Phillies prospects Baron Radcliff and Johan Rojas.

Where he will end up once his rehab stint is over with could be a complication. The Phillies want to get consistent playing time for O'Hoppe at Double-A Reading—currently slashing .333/.476/.462—and Sands at Triple-A Lehigh Valley—currently slashing .308/.420/.583.

But, Sands is currently out with an injury and hasn't played a game since May 7. So Lehigh Valley may be the spot Marchan takes for now.

The Phillies have a logjam at catcher, but too many prospects is never a bad thing.

