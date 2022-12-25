The Philadelphia Phillies have just released their promotions and theme night schedule that covers the early part of the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies historically have very good promotions throughout the season and are coupled with some equally as interesting theme nights. Lucky for fans, the Phillies have just released their promotional schedule for the early part of the season.

Philadelphia gets started quickly with their promotions as the first comes on their home opener on April 6. The franchise will be giving away replica National League pennants to celebrate the Phillies' exciting 2022 MLB postseason run.

April 8 is the next give away with the McDonald's t-shirt celebrating the NL champions. It is also Autism Awareness Day. A theme night ticket is required.

The evening of April 9 will celebrate the Phillies NL pennant when they award players, coaches, and staff their NL championship rings.

If younger fans want a Phillies knit cap then they can attend the game on April 22 where those will be given out to children 14 years of age and under.

The very next day you won't want to miss the best mascot in sports' birthday when a shirt will be given out to celebrate the Phanatic!

The Phillies will host the Chicago Cubs on May 21 and a Phanatic children's book will be given out to all fans children 14 years of age and younger.

Celebrate dad on June 11 as the Phillies honor Father's Day and giveaway a men's hat.

There will be plenty of other promotional giveaways as the bobblehead schedule has yet to be released. Other theme nights include Scout's Night, Summer Camp Day, and Red Goes Greek Night.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!