Philadelphia Phillies Infielder Suffers Season-Ending Injury
For the most part, the Philadelphia Phillies have operated with a relatively clean bill of health.
There were some bumps and bruises throughout the long season, namely when Trea Turner was out for an extended period of time, J.T. Realmuto had to get his knee cleaned up with a minor procedure, and with deadline acquisition Austin Hays and Ranger Suarez currently on the injured list, but for the most part, they have stayed healthy.
Unfortunately, that changed for one of the Phillies infielders.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Rodolfo Castro will now miss the rest of the year after tearing a ligament in his right thumb this week.
The utilityman was acquired at the trade deadline last season when Philadelphia shipped pitcher Bailey Falter to the Pittsburgh Pirates. While he hasn't appeared in a single game this year after playing in 14 during 2023, he still held a spot on the 40-man roster.
Optioned to Triple-A to start this season, he's only appeared in 23 minor league games after being placed on the injured list in April that resulted in him getting transferred to a 60-day designation.
Castro was signed by the Pirates as an international free agent in 2015, and after working his way up through their pipeline, he made his Major League debut during 2021 and was able to play in 180 contests with Pittsburgh before he was dealt to the Phillies.
He has a career slash line of .226/.299/.396 with 22 homers and 59 RBI, posting an OPS+ of 91 with the Pirates.
It was unlikely he would have seen the field for Philadelphia this year barring a catastrophic injury to one of their starting or rotational infielders, but there is now less depth available in case something like that were to occur.