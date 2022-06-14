Philadelphia Phillies Option Moniak, Promote Yairo Munoz

Skip to main content
Phillies Option Moniak, Promote Yairo Munoz

Phillies Option Moniak, Promote Yairo Munoz

The Philadelphia Phillies sent Mickey Moniak back to Triple-A.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies sent Mickey Moniak back to Triple-A.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced two roster moves on Tuesday, sending outfielder Mickey Moniak down to Lehigh Valley and promoting infielder Yairo Muñoz.

Moniak's demotion comes after struggling during his most recent stint in the big leagues which spanned nine games. Moniak slashed just .160/.250/.160.

Muñoz's promotion is a much-deserved one. He has been on fire during his time in Lehigh Valley. Across 45 games this season, Munoz is hitting .319/.345/.454 with five home runs.

Across four seasons in the majors, Munoz slashed .275/.327/.395 between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Muñoz will make his debut with the Phillies on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies also transferred Jean Segura from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL after fracturing his finger in early June.

