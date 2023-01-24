Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton shares his thoughts on the Hall of Fame election of Scott Rolen.

It was announced this evening that third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He will join first baseman Fred McGriff in this year's class.

Rolen made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1996 and played with the team for the next six and a half seasons. During his time with the Phillies, Rolen slashed .282/.373/.504 with 150 home runs.

He also won a Gold Glove at third base in 1998.

Following the announcement of his election to the Hall of Fame, Phillies owner John Middleton put out a statement congratulating him on the honor.

"On behalf of the Phillies, I want to congratulate Scott Rolen on his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a player. He richly deserves this award.

“Philadelphia was privileged to have witnessed the beginning of his extraordinary baseball career. In addition to being one of the most impactful offensive and defensive players of his era, Scott played the game the right way. Whether taking an extra base with a headfirst slide or diving for a ball in the hole, his hard-nosed effort and selfless attitude resonated with our fans. Along with his on-field contributions, Scott was a great teammate and a tremendous representative of the Phillies off the field.

“The Phillies look forward to honoring Scott for his momentous achievement at Citizens Bank Park this season at a date to be determined.”

From all of us here at Inside the Phillies, we offer a heartfelt congratulations to Scott Rolen for this momentous accomplishment.

