Philadelphia Phillies top-prospect Andrew Painter was just listed as the top pitching prospect in all of baseball according to a poll of MLB executives.

The Philadelphia Phillies and there fans are excited about Andrew Painter. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has mentioned several times this offseason that one of the young Phillies pitchers could be given a shot to make the rotation for the 2023 MLB season.

Most believe he is talking about Painter.

Now, Painter is starting to gain attention outside of the organization. In fact, the most recent 2023 MLB Pipeline Executives Prospects poll has Painter ranked as the top pitching prospect. He was also polled as having best "pitchability."

It's high praise for the prospect and speaks to how the rest of the league views him, especially those who are in the business of making decisions.

Despite all the trades and the talk that have surrounded them since last year's trade deadline and now this winter, there has always been a reason Dombrowski has kept Painter off limits.

He very well could be the future of this Phillies rotation.

