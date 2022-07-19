Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Brown Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Brown Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

Ben Brown of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws was named Pitcher of the Week in the South Atlantic League after his excellent start on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Ben Brown was honored with the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Week award this afternoon. 

The 22-year-old has been having a breakout season in Jersey Shore. In 15 games for the BlueClaws, Brown has posted a 3.26 ERA. He has struck out 101 batters in just 69 innings.

On Sunday against the Aberdeen IronBirds, Brown pitched his best game of the season, going seven innings and striking out thirteen. He allowed just two hits and no runs. Brown's Pitcher of the Week honor recognizes his dominant performance in this start.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In May, Brown was named Pitcher of the Month by the Phillies organization. The young right-hander has been in Philadelphia's system since 2017, but this season, he's become a name to keep an eye on. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_10206207 (1)
News

Phillies Prospect Brown Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

By Leo Morgensternjust now
USATSI_18702312
News

Phillies Phocus: A Pleasant Surprise

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_7732481
Prospects

Phillies Day Two MLB Draft Recap

By Alex Carr3 hours ago
USATSI_18596596
News

Report: Harper to Have Pins Removed Following Thumb Surgery

By Ben Silver5 hours ago
USATSI_18714981
News

Schwarber Bows Out to Pujols in Home Run Derby First-Round Exit

By Ben Silver6 hours ago
USATSI_18708843
Opinions

How Could the Phillies Acquire Juan Soto?

By Alex Carr22 hours ago
USATSI_10759598
News

Phillies Select Alec McFarlane, Orion Kerkering in MLB Draft 4th and 5th Rounds

By Ben SilverJul 18, 2022
USATSI_12976805
News

Phillies Select Gabriel Rincones Jr. in MLB Draft Third Round

By Ben SilverJul 18, 2022