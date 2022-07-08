Philadelphia Phillies Recall Kelly, Camargo to Begin Rehab Assignment

Skip to main content
The Philadelphia Phillies recalled a reliever on Friday.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have recalled right-handed reliever Michael Kelly from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kelly was originally called up in mid-June after James Norwood was designated for assignment. Kelly made his major league debut with the Phillies on June 16 against the Washington Nationals, tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

The 29-year-old made one more appearance for Philadelphia on June 19, pitching another scoreless frame and picking up his first major league strikeout. He was eventually sent back down, however.

The move comes ahead of the Phillies' series with the Toronto Blue Jays, in which the club will have to make a series of roster moves before heading to Canada due to vaccination statuses.

Additionally, infielder Johan Camargo is to begin another rehab assignment on Friday with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Camargo went down with a right knee strain for the second time in the month on June 29. The Phillies look forward to regaining some infield depth back in Camargo and Nick Maton.

